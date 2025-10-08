PPP wants relief for flood victims, says Afzal Chan

Seeking apology from anybody is not our issue

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PPP senior leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has said his party wants relief for the flood victims, seeking apology from anybody is not its issue, adding Punjab is no one's fiefdom.

Speaking on Dunya News programme ‘Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath’, Nadeem Afzal Chan said, “When we ask questions from the chief minister, there is a talk of breaking fingers. Local body elections should be held in Punjab.”

He said the Punjab government's policies regarding agriculture are not good, the flood victims have not been getting any relief for a month, and the flood victims are guests in the deputy commissioner's diary and on social media.

The senior PPP leader said Rs1billion were spent on the Rawal Dam and the rest house, and in six months, Rs9billion were spent on advertisements alone.

“There is a very serious issue regarding Punjab. I will not discuss this with Rana Sanaullah. Our party meeting has not been held yet.

“No province is anyone's domain, our issue is not forgiveness. We should provide relief to the victims. There should be a local body system in Punjab. Have mercy on the province. The local government system should be restored. We have not yet reached the point of bringing a no-confidence motion,” he said.

They should adopt a democratic attitude and not insult them. They should become servants in Punjab and not the masters. We will continue to provide relief to the people, the PPP leader added.

