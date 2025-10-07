Pakistan joins list of 30 nations in US missile sales agreement

The US has approved the sale of advanced AMRAAM air-to-air missiles to Pakistan after Raytheon’s contract was expanded to include Islamabad among 30 foreign buyers.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan will be sold advanced US air-to-air missiles following a modification in defence contractor Raytheon’s existing agreement with the US Air Force.

The inclusion, announced on September 30 by the US Department of War, marks Islamabad’s addition to a major global missile supply programme.

According to the statement, Raytheon was awarded a $41.6 million firm-fixed-price modification to an ongoing contract for the production of enhanced C8 and D3 variants of the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM). The update raises the contract’s total value to $2.5 billion, up from $2.47bn, with completion expected by May 2030.

GLOBAL MISSILE PROGRAMME

The AMRAAM, capable of beyond-visual-range engagements, is used by F-16 Falcon jets operated by the Pakistan Air Force. The updated contract lists Pakistan among 30 nations approved for purchase, alongside the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and others.

Pakistan was not part of the buyers listed in the May 7 version of the deal. Its inclusion reflects evolving US-Pakistan relations, with military and economic cooperation showing renewed momentum in recent months.

RENEWED STRATEGIC COOPERATION

In the past year, bilateral ties have strengthened through multiple agreements and investments. Under a September memorandum, the Missouri-based United States Strategic Minerals (USSM) group pledged a $500 million investment in Pakistan’s critical minerals sector, focusing on antimony, copper, tungsten, gold, and rare earth elements.

Additionally, the National Logistics Corporation signed an MoU with Portugal’s Mota-Engil Group to pursue engineering and construction projects aligned with Pakistan’s infrastructure goals. Washington and Islamabad have also reached a landmark trade deal reducing reciprocal tariffs from 29% to 19%.

DEFENCE TIES

This latest missile contract adds a significant layer to the partnership, recalling Pakistan’s long-standing role as an AMRAAM operator since its 2007 order for 700 missiles – the largest international purchase of its kind at the time. The same weapon system was reportedly deployed during the Pakistan Air Force’s 2019 Operation Swift Retort, when Indian aircraft were shot down following airspace violations over Kashmir.

With delivery expected to continue through 2030, the deal signals continued military cooperation between Islamabad and Washington as Pakistan reinforces its air defence capabilities amid deepening strategic engagement with the United States.