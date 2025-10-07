Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed released by Israel, confirms Ishaq Dar

Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, part of the Samood Flotilla delivering aid to Gaza, was released by Israeli forces and is safe.

(Dunya News) – Israeli forces have released former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who was part of the Sumud Flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Confirming the release on social media platform X, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated, “I am pleased to announce that former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has been released.”

He added that Mushtaq Ahmed is currently safe and in good health at the Pakistani embassy in Oman, and the embassy is fully prepared to assist him with his return to Pakistan according to his wishes.

Ishaq Dar also expressed gratitude to all friendly countries that played an active role in this matter and cooperated with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Sumud Flotilla was a humanitarian mission aiming to deliver aid to the besieged population of Gaza. Mushtaq Ahmed was among the participants detained during the operation.