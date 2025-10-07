Six injured as blast derails Jaffer Express in Shikarpur

A powerful blast near Shikarpur derailed four coaches of the Jaffar Express, injuring six passengers. Authorities suspect terrorism; repair and investigation are underway.

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – The Jaffar Express — which connects all four provinces — once again became the target of terrorism by agents of India’s intelligence agency “RAW,” injuring six passengers.

According to police officials, a powerful explosion occurred near Sultan Kot village in Shikarpur, causing four coaches of the Rawalpindi-to-Quetta Jaffar Express to derail. Six passengers, including a child, sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

Authorities said the train was passing near Sultan Kot when the blast took place.

Rangers and police reached the site immediately, while the bomb disposal squad collected evidence to determine the nature of the explosion.

The Divisional Superintendent of Railways stated that repair work on the damaged track has begun and may take 8 to 10 hours to complete.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar sought details from the Shikarpur SSP, directing an immediate investigation and the prompt arrest of the terrorists responsible for damaging the railway track.

