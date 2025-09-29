Jaffar Express resumes five days after explosion

(Web Desk) - The Jaffar Express has resumed its Quetta–Peshawar service five days after a terrorists attack damaged railway infrastructure near Spezand, Balochistan, forcing a temporary suspension of operations.

Pakistan Railways officials confirmed on Sunday that repair and restoration work on the affected section of the track has been completed. “Service has now reopened for passengers,” an official stated.

The suspension followed a September 23 bomb blast, in which militants targeted a section of track and a railway bridge between Degari Cross Spezand and Sariab stations—approximately 30 to 45 minutes before the scheduled arrival of the train.

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the railway line detonated as the train approached, derailing the locomotive and five coaches. Several passengers, including women and children, sustained injuries.

Emergency response teams, equipped with heavy machinery, were immediately dispatched to the site to clear debris, recover the derailed coaches, and restore the damaged infrastructure. Both Jaffar Express and Bolan Express services departing from Quetta were suspended following the incident, with full refunds issued to passengers.

Security measures along the Quetta–Peshawar route have since been intensified.

An inquiry into the bombing is ongoing. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was aimed at disrupting passenger operations and causing significant casualties. Authorities have not yet released further details as the investigation continues.