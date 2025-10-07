Azma once again slams PPP for targeting Punjab govt

"We try to show respect to PPP and hope for the same in return”, she says

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Tuesday criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying it is targeting the Punjab government to weaken the federal setup. "I don't understand what the PPP really wants," she remarked.

She said that if the matter is about reconciliation, then the Sindh government owes many apologies. "What exactly should the Punjab Chief Minister apologize for? They started this, and it's in their hands to end it too," she said. "If Maryam Nawaz doesn’t speak about Punjab, then why is she the Chief Minister? Sindh leaders play the 'Sindh card' on every issue."

She further said that the PPP holds press conferences every day and uses harsh language. “If we don’t respond, then what should we do? Are our people not allowed to hold pressers? Can’t we use tough language too? Of course we can — but we don't have time for it.”

Commenting on tensions between the provinces, she asked, “What’s Sindh’s problem? Why does Sindh want to interfere in Punjab’s affairs?” Referring to Senator Sherry Rehman’s remarks in the Senate, Bukhari said, “She said ‘a great crisis has struck, let us work.’ That’s what we are saying too — let us work. We appreciate your advice, and we’ve responded accordingly. But it’s always Sindh that plays the provincialism card. What help did PPP provide during the floods?”

Regarding the BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) survey, Bokhari stated, “There are many questions being raised.

This survey is meant to address poverty, but in Punjab a completely different kind of survey is being conducted. I had said that the BISP survey is different, and based on that, a political attack was launched on the Punjab government. Is that fair politics?”

She added that a survey is being carried out for flood victims, and compensation cheques will be distributed on October 17. “Our goal is to resettle flood victims in their homes within a month by surveying the damage.”

Talking about Bilawal Bhutto, she said that during the Kashmir election campaign, he was serving as Foreign Minister and spoke harshly against the Prime Minister. “It became necessary for me to respond when he accused the Punjab government of conspiring against the federation.”

Bokhari acknowledged that Bilawal Bhutto had effectively represented Pakistan internationally and said, “We try to show respect to PPP and hope for the same in return.”

She concluded by noting that Bilawal had praised the Punjab CM’s efforts during his visit to Kasur. “It would have been better if he had worked with the Punjab CM on flood relief efforts. The CM and his team are overcoming crises in Punjab — this should not be politicized. Everyone should focus on their responsibilities in their own provinces.”