Indian spy agencies luring Pakistanis with fake job offers: PTA alert

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) – Law-enforcement agencies on Tuesday informed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) by letter.

Verified information is with Pakistani agencies that intelligence services of a hostile country are attempting to obtain information about Pakistan’s sensitive installations by luring people with online job offers. For this purpose they have created several websites.

Law-enforcement agencies have written to the PTA, requesting that Indian online websites which, under names of fake companies, post attractive salary offers to engage Pakistanis and try to use citizens as tools to gather locations and information about important Pakistani institutions be blocked. In response, the PTA has also launched a nationwide awareness campaign for youth.

Sources say foreign intelligence agencies create companies to hire young people, and then by various tricks and pretexts obtain photographs and locations of sensitive national institutions and key buildings. People are being targeted on platforms such as LinkedIn, JobGulf and similar websites. JobGulf-like sites are being operated from India. Users on these sites maintain profiles containing personal details of job-seekers.

The PTA has started an extensive campaign across the country to protect young people from becoming tools of these hostile agencies. In prerecorded call messages the PTA has warned: beware of the conspiracies of enemy intelligence agencies. These agencies offer jobs to youth on social media platforms under company names and, under the pretext of surveys and research, obtain photographs and locations of national projects. Such information can be used against the country and its citizens.

