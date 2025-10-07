First 'supermoon' of the year to light up skies tonight

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The first supermoon of the year will be visible tonight.

According to a spokesperson from SUPARCO, during the supermoon, the Moon will be approximately 224,000 miles away from Earth. It will appear 6.6% larger and 13% brighter than a typical full moon. The supermoon will be visible from Pakistan as well.

It will rise in the east shortly after sunset and will set in the west before sunrise.

SUPARCO also stated that two more supermoons will be visible later this year. The brightest supermoon of the year is expected on November 5, 2025, while the third supermoon will appear on December 5, 2025.

What is a Supermoon?

Astronomers explain that a supermoon occurs when the Moon, while orbiting the Earth, comes closest to it. As a result, the Moon appears significantly larger and brighter than usual, which is why it’s referred to as a supermoon.

