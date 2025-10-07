Sanghar road accident leaves three dead, as many injured

Police claimed the accident was the outcome of excessive speed of motorcycles

SANGHAR (Dunya News) – A collision between two motorcycles left three persons dead and as many injured on Shahdadpur Hala Road here on Monday.

The injured and the dead were shifted to hospital for medicolegal procedure, with police claiming the accident was the outcome of excessive speed of the motorcycles.

Having being informed, police and rescue teams reached the accident site and launched a rescue operation. According to rescue officials, the injured persons were stated to be in a critical condition in hospital.

MAN KILLED ON ROAD

Meanwhile, in Toba Tek Singh, a man was dead and his wife sustained critical injuries in an accident. The dead was identified as Muhammad Hanif and the injured as Sughran Bibi. They were on their way on a motorcycle on Kamalia Mamo Kajan Road when their bike struck against a roadside tree.

