KP police registers Sanam Javed's 'abduction' case

KP chief minister has ordered a complete and transparent investigation into the incident

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police on the directives of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur has registered a case in connection with an alleged abduction of PTI Sanam Javed.

According to the chief minister's spokesperson, an FIR was registered by East Peshawar police on the complaint of Advocate Hira Babar, daughter of Muhammad Babar Shoaib.

The chief minister has ordered a complete and transparent investigation into the incident, the spokesman said and added that legal action was initiated to arrest those involved in the kidnapping of Sanam Javed.

The CM’s spokesperson said that the elements involved in the illegal act will be severely punished according to law, adding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was using all resources to provide justice to Sanam Javed.

Provision of justice, law and protection of self-respect in the province are being ensured through practical steps, the KP CM spokesman said.

He revealed that Sanam Javed was allegedly kidnapped near Civil Officers Mess in Cantt, Peshawar.

