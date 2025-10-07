Sindh approves wheat release policy with focus on flour price stability

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday chaired a session of his cabinet and approved the wheat release police.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has approved the Wheat Release Policy 2025-26, with an aim to stabilise prices of flour.

In the session, the Sindh cabinet approved the Wheat Release Policy 2025-26. Under the Wheat Release Policy, it was decided to maintain stability in flour prices. The cabinet was informed that the Food Department will start releasing wheat in phases.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed that the masses should directly benefit from stable prices of flour.

The provincial chief executive issued directives for having a sharp eye on hoarders and checking hoarding and fleecing. In the session, the provincial cabinet waived the fee for death certificates.

