Pakistan, Malaysia ink MoUs across defence, IT, education and tourism

Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation, including a $200m halal meat export deal, new MoUs, and strategic partnerships across trade, IT, education and tourism.

KUALA LUMPUR (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Malaysia has set the stage for a fresh chapter in bilateral relations between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.

During high-level talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, the two sides announced agreements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, reaffirmed their historic partnership, and pledged to deepen cooperation across diverse fields including trade, education, technology, defence, tourism and climate.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Shehbaz confirmed that both governments had decided to raise Pakistan’s meat export quota to Malaysia to $200 million. He assured that these exports would be regulated by Malaysian Halal certification and market pricing mechanisms, stressing Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining international standards.

The two leaders also acknowledged significant progress in rice exports from Pakistan, with shipments already exceeding agreed quotas. In addition, they agreed to explore new areas of joint investment, particularly in information technology, telecommunications, automotive manufacturing, connectivity, green energy, electronic industries, agriculture and higher education.

PM Shehbaz described Malaysia as a “second home” for Pakistanis and praised PM Anwar Ibrahim’s vision of building Malaysia into a strong regional and global economy. Currently, over 150,000 Pakistanis live and work in Malaysia, contributing to the country’s development.

Malaysia Business Forum

Speaking at the Malaysia Business Forum, PM Shehbaz emphasised that both countries could jointly create new markets and become suppliers to third countries. He pointed to Pakistan’s youthful population as a resource that could be channelled into information technology, artificial intelligence, vocational training and modern skills development.

Tourism was identified as another area of collaboration, with Shehbaz suggesting that joint initiatives could serve as a “gamechanger” in attracting international visitors to both countries.

Putrajaya : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launches Urdu translation of "Script" , a book written by Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He also highlighted the launch of an Urdu translation of Anwar Ibrahim’s book Script, which outlines the Malaysian leader’s philosophy on sustainability, innovation, research and leadership.

Expanding strategic partnership

During the state visit, Pakistan and Malaysia signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These covered cooperation in tourism, higher education, Halal certification, anti-corruption, small and medium enterprise development, and diplomatic training.

Putrajaya: Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim witness exchange of memorandums of understanding between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation at multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to a just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and Malaysia reiterated its support for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the matter.

Shared regional concerns

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on regional and global developments, particularly the Middle East and South Asia. PM Anwar Ibrahim lauded Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause and expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s constructive role in efforts for peace, including backing the 20-point initiative of US President Donald Trump to end hostilities in Gaza.

He also underlined Malaysia’s interest in further collaboration in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), recalling Pakistan’s early contributions to these fields.

Prime Minister Shehbaz seeks joint ventures with Malaysia

Both sides discussed counter-terrorism cooperation, enhancing ASEAN ties, and expanding defence and educational exchanges. PM Shehbaz congratulated Malaysia on assuming ASEAN’s chairmanship and thanked Kuala Lumpur for supporting Pakistan’s status as a full dialogue partner in the regional bloc.

Warm welcome

The official reception for Prime Minister Shehbaz at Perdana Putra included a guard of honour presented by the Batalion Pertama Rejimen Renjer Diraja. The ceremony was followed by delegation-level talks in a “warm and constructive atmosphere,” according to a statement issued by the Malaysian side.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inspects the Guard of Honour at Malaysian Prime Minister's Office (Purdana Putra) today.

(Putrajaya, 6 October, 2025)

Accompanying the Prime Minister on the visit were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Malaysian hospitality for the Pakistani delegation also featured a luncheon hosted in their honour, reflecting the depth of bilateral friendship. PM Shehbaz in turn thanked his counterpart for the “generous and warm welcome”, calling the experience one of “family reunion”.