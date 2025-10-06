Azma vows to defend Punjab's rights amid rifts with PPP

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari firmly asserted that it is her government’s responsibility to advocate for the rights and interests of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that it is her government’s responsibility to advocate for the rights of Punjab.

Talking to media on Monday, she accepted the debate challenge of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon.

She added that Punjab has always acted as the "elder brother" in times of national crises.

“Whether a natural disaster struck any province, Punjab stepped up. But when Punjab faced difficult times, some chose to play politics instead,” she said.

She added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed disappointment over the treatment Punjab received during its time of need.

Talking about the recent floods, she said that over 4.7 million people were affected in Punjab.

“Had the Punjab government not been prepared, the damage would have been far greater. Compared to the 2010 floods, the loss of life this time was reduced by half,” she said.

According to Azma, PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan held five press conferences filled with baseless accusations against the Punjab government.

“The difference between Karachi and Lahore is not a rocket science — it’s visible to all,” the information minister said.

She said that she is ready to take the Sindh ministers on the tour of Bahawalpur, Multan, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, and DG Khan to show the performance of Punjab government.

“Can you take me to the tour of Kashmore, Nawabshah, and Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to show me the performance of Sindh government,” Azma questioned.

She further detailed the scale of the flood disaster and the government’s ongoing response.

“We’re still assessing the damage. Civil Defence employees have received a Rs15,000 salary increase. Flood drills are being planned across 17 tehsils. People living in natural flood routes won’t receive compensation — instead, they will be encouraged to build homes outside flood-prone areas,” said the minister.