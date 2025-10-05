PPP's 'interference' in Punjab affairs unconstitutional: Azma

Those who are critical of everything are playing the provincialism card

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are committing violation of the Constitution after interfering in the affairs of Punjab.

Reacting to statements of PPP’s leadership on the Punjab government policy with regard to the recent floods, the minister said interference in the affairs of a province is unconstitutional.

“The PPP is continuously interfering in the affairs of Punjab, exceeding its constitutional powers. Those who are critical of everything are playing the provincialism card. They have either lost their senses or are afraid of Maryam Nawaz's popularity.

“You have a government in Sindh, why didn't you buy wheat from the farmers, answer this to the nation. Punjab does not need permission from any other province to use its water. The people of Punjab have the first right over all the resources of Punjab.”

Azma Bokhari said CM Maryam Nawaz will give the farmers of Punjab their right to water at all costs. Maryam Nawaz talks about the rights of the people of Punjab.

The provincial information minister said that the province where the PPP has been in power for 17 years has been plagued by problems.

Punjab will remember that when the people of Punjab were in trouble, the PPP made fun of their problems. The people of Punjab will never forget this negative attitude of the PPP, she added.