Pakistan decides to reopen Badini Border to boost trade with Afghanistan

Pakistan has decided to reopen the Badini border with Afghanistan, contacting the Taliban government to boost bilateral trade and strengthen cross-border economic cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has decided to reopen the Badini border crossing with Afghanistan and has formally reached out to the Taliban government.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan is ready to open the border and has informed Afghan authorities through a letter sent on October 3. The decision was finalized on September 29 during a meeting of the inter-ministerial committee.

Officials confirmed that all necessary preparations on Pakistan’s side have been completed, and the government will deploy FIA personnel at the site.

The Foreign Office stated that reopening the Badini border will help boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Badini border crossing, located in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah district, serves as an important trade and transit point between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It was previously closed due to security concerns and cross-border tensions.

Reopening this route is seen as part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to enhance regional connectivity and support legal trade with Afghanistan. The move also reflects Islamabad’s intention to strengthen bilateral relations and promote economic cooperation despite ongoing political and security challenges along the border.

