In-focus

Pakistan seeks safe return of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad from Israel

Pakistan seeks safe return of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad from Israel

Pakistan

Pakistan is working with Jordan to secure the safe return of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, still detained by Israel after Gaza flotilla attack.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is making relentless efforts, through its embassy in Amman, to secure the safe return of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that, with the invaluable cooperation of the Jordanian government, Pakistan is hopeful that the process will be successfully completed in the coming days. He expressed the country’s heartfelt gratitude to Jordan for its exemplary support and assistance.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a former member of Jamaat-e-Islami, was aboard the Global Solidarity Flotilla heading towards Gaza when Israeli forces launched an attack, detaining him along with most participants.

While 170 individuals from the flotilla have already been released, and 70 more, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, are expected to be freed today, Mushtaq Ahmad and several others remain in Israeli custody.

Last week, Pakistan, along with several other countries, condemned Israel’s “dastardly attack” on the Gaza Solidarity Flotilla (GSF).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for the immediate release of those detained by Israel, stating on X, “We hope and pray for the safety of all those illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and call for their immediate release.”

He later praised the “dignified participation” of Pakistani activists, including Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, in the humanitarian mission. “The government of Pakistan strongly demands the return of its citizens, praying and striving for their safety, dignity, and earliest possible return to the homeland,” he added.

On Friday, during a telephone conversation with Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Prime Minister assured that the government was actively working to secure the safe return of Pakistani nationals, including Mushtaq.

He noted that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had been tasked to lead these efforts, coordinating with friendly countries and international organizations.
 

Related Topics
Israel-Palestine
Pakistan



Related News