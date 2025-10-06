15-point agenda for today's NA session issued

The National Assembly session will be held today (Monday) at the Parliament House at 5:00pm.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Monday) at the Parliament House at 5:00pm. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 15-point agenda for today’s session. The agenda includes question hour, calling attention notices, introduction of bills

Calling attention notice regarding frequent and sudden cancellations of domestic flights is also part of the agenda.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi will introduce a Bill further to amend the West Pakistan Motor Vehicles Taxation Act. He will also introduce a Bill further to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will move a resolution in the National Assembly to extend the Virtual Assets Ordinance, 2025 (VII of 2025) for a further period of 120 days.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi will move a resolution to extend the Frontier Constabulary (Re-organization) Ordinance, 2025 (VIII of 2025) for a further period of 120 days.

Calling attention notice regarding exorbitant charges under various heads in private hospitals and laboratories in Islamabad is also part of the agenda.

The House will also express its deep gratitude to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on 10th March, 2025.

