CM Maryam orders rapid survey of flood damage across Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed concerned departments to complete survey for assessment of flood-induced losses in twenty-seven districts at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore today, she directed administration of district level to ensure transparency in collection and compilation of data regarding compensation to flood-affected people.

Maryam Nawaz also directed to utilize government owned agricultural land for wheat cultivation and said high-quality seeds should be supplied for good produce.
 

