Saad lauds CM Maryam for launching multiple development projects in Lahore

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has praised the Lahore Development Package as a "revolutionary program," highlighting major progress in the city's sewerage infrastructure

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader and former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has hailed the Lahore Development Package as a "revolutionary program," saying that significant progress is underway on major sewerage projects in the city.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday, the PML-N veteran said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is tirelessly working for the province’s development.

“We are grateful to Maryam Nawaz for dedicating herself day and night for the development of Punjab,” he said.

The PML-N leader added that chief minister is using the development funds efficiently in Punjab.

Highlighting some projects, he said that a hefty amount of Rs4 billion was used from Harbanspura to Jaura Pull in Lahore.

Our fight is not with any political party: Saad Rafique

“Just like the Samanabad drain was eliminated, the Mian Mir drain will also disappear soon,” he added.

A tunnel boring machine is being used for the first time in sewerage work — this is WASA’s mega project covering seven National Assembly constituencies, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new project worth Rs4 billion, Rafique said, "This is just the beginning — possibly WASA’s largest project to date. Imagine the transformation when a dirty drain in front of someone's house is replaced with a clean water canal. The change will be remarkable."

He also made a special request to the Punjab government to name the bridge connecting Walton to Kalma Chowk after Rai Ahmad Khan Kharal, calling him a symbol of Punjabi resistance.

“Those who claim Punjabis never resisted oppression should know that this land produced heroes like Rai Ahmad Khan Kharal,” he concluded.