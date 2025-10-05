Experts discuss evolution, challenges of Pakistani drama at Indus Conclave 2025

Actors shed light on the demanding nature of television production — from long shooting hours to the absence of unions — and how humor and camaraderie help artists cope.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – LAHORE (Dunya News) – A vibrant session on “The World of Pakistani Drama” at the Indus Conclave 2025, organised by the Punjab Group at Alhamra Hall, featured a lively discussion on the evolution, strengths, and limitations of Pakistan’s television industry.

The session was moderated by writer and cultural commentator Jasir Shahbaz, who was joined by acclaimed actor and author Mira Sethi and doctor-turned-content creator and actor Tamkenat Mansoor.

Opening the session, Shahbaz highlighted that Pakistani drama has been a consistently thriving art form — unlike other local art genres that have seen fluctuations in quality and audience engagement.

“Our drama has always produced great artists and compelling stories, enjoyed not only in Pakistan but across borders,” he noted.

Introducing the guests, he praised Sethi for her work in popular serials like Silvatein, Chupke Chupke, Paristan, and Kuch Ankahi, and her acclaimed short story collection Are You Enjoying? Dr Mansoor, known for her satirical online content and roles in Kala Doriya and Jinn Ki Kahani, was also lauded for her versatility.

Sharing her journey, Mira Sethi reflected on her shift from working as a books editor at The Wall Street Journal in the United States to acting in Pakistan. Recalling an early encounter marked by bias, she said it made her realise she “didn’t belong there” and inspired her return home. “There was no cultural shock in coming back — this was always home,” she said, adding that her biggest challenge was improving her Urdu fluency.

Dr Tamkenat Mansoor spoke about the contrast between creating content independently and working on television sets. “At home, you’re editing videos while managing daily chores; on a drama set, you’re following someone else’s story, dialogues, and vision,” she said. Despite the challenges, she described both experiences as rewarding, emphasizing that teamwork and adaptability define life on set.

Both actors shed light on the demanding nature of television production — from long shooting hours to the absence of unions — and how humor and camaraderie help artists cope.

Sethi recalled her experience working with veteran actor Bushra Ansari, describing her as “a force of positivity and confidence.”

The discussion then shifted to the recurring themes in Pakistani dramas, particularly the obsession with women’s marriageability. “Even progressive dramas circle back to the same issue,” Shahbaz observed.

Sethi explained that producers often justify this repetition as giving audiences “what they want,” while Mansoor argued that it reflects a lack of risk-taking in mainstream storytelling. “Our audience isn’t stupid — when you create good content, people watch it,” she asserted, calling for greater responsibility among production houses.

Sethi added that artists have a duty to explore uncomfortable truths. Reflecting on her book Are You Enjoying?, she said it faced backlash for addressing so-called “bold” topics. “I was simply writing about people navigating love, identity, and survival in a complex society,” she said. “The role of an artist is to speak the truth — not to provoke, but to reflect.”

The session concluded with both speakers stressing the need for fresh narratives and creative courage in Pakistani television. “When something succeeds, the formula repeats,” Sethi said. “But true art must challenge what’s familiar.”

