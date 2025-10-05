Punjab govt using our name to target PM: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon clapped back at the Punjab government on Sunday calling upon it to stop using the name of PPP to target the centre.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon said that for the past few days, the Punjab government has been running a one-sided campaign against the PPP-led Sindh government.

He mentioned that the Punjab Governor has participated in relief work in every district of Punjab, and Bilawal Bhutto appealed to the PM and the federal government for assistance. The PPP chief also urged international organizations to help flood victims and said that countries responsible for climate change should be made aware of its consequences.

He said the PM gave a Ramazan package this year by using data from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). When floods hit Sindh, the Sindh government pledged to build 2.1 million houses.

The provincial minister raised questions on Punjab’s continuous criticism, saying that all PPP appeals and complaints have been to the federal government, and the Punjab government’s constant blame is beyond their understanding.

Punjab Government’s Conspiracy against Federal Government



Memon said the real target in Punjab government’s criticism is the federal government, accusing the Maryam-led government of a conspiracy against the centre.

He added that efforts are being made to create an environment where PPP stops supporting the federal government. Punjab government is unable to properly assist flood victims. He warned the Punjab government not to involve PPP in any disputes with the Prime Minister.

PPP Stands with Punjab’s Flood Victims

The Sindh Minister emphasized that Punjab is the elder brother of Pakistan, and all Pakistanis live like siblings adding that the PPP was founded in Punjab and it stands with Punjab’s flood victims.

He appealed to the international community for urgent help, saying people in South Punjab are crying out for assistance.

The minister also highlighted threats received against PPP and dismissed them as cowardly bluffs that will not affect the party.

Demand for Local Government Elections in Punjab

Memon demanded local government elections be held in Punjab, noting court deadlines for elections and the need to see public sentiment there.

He said Punjab always has more resources, pointing out that Sindh provides better health facilities than any other province.

On IMF

The minister stated that claims about complaints to the IMF are false since the IMF only contacts the federal government. He stressed the need for IMF, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank to support the Pakistan’s economy in these testing times.