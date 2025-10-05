KP governor wants BISP data be used for Punjab flood victims

We have to take the country forward. The agreement with Saudi Arabia has given us an opportunity for development

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has there should be a specific forum for talk on water and canals, adding playing provincialism is harmful.

Talking to the media, the governor said if Punjab did not need foreign aid, it should send it to KP.

“We want the data of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) be used for the flood victims of Punjab. Canals had been discussed before and they should still be discussed in a specific forum.”

Faisal Karim Kundi said he is against withdrawing security from Aimal Wali, adding he was is the leader of a political party. “Our political leaders are under threat and they should be given security.”

The KP governor said NFC awards are not distributed evenly, they are based on area and Punjab gets the largest share.

“It is not right to give the powers of Edwards College to the chief minister after taking from governor.

“First they destroyed the universities and now they are eyeing the funds of Edwards College. Intelligence-based operations are being carried out in our province, but the chief minister is saying that he does not know that operations are being carried out, this is not true. The chief minister should come to the assembly and explain his policy.”

