Pakistan Army warns India of 'cataclysmic devastation' if hostilities resume

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistani military’s media wing on Saturday issued a strongly worded communiqué expressing “grave concern” at what it described as “delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements” from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Indian statements are “fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression,” and warned that such rhetoric risked a fresh round of hostilities between the neighbouring nuclear-armed states.

The ISPR further said the Pakistani armed forces and people were prepared to respond “swift, decisive and destructive” if a new confrontation were triggered.

In its statement, the ISPR framed recent comments from senior Indian defence and military officials as irresponsible, arguing they amounted to renewed attempts to manufacture justification for aggression.

The statement asserted that decades of portraying Pakistan as the aggressor had been exposed and, the ISPR claimed, “the world recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epicentre of regional instability.”

The military communication insisted that provocative declarations from New Delhi risked “serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.”

Referencing a confrontation earlier this year, the ISPR said that Indian action had brought “two nuclear powers to the brink of a major war,” and that the episode had left India with damaged aircraft and had demonstrated Pakistan’s long-range capabilities.

The statement described that earlier exchange as a warning of what escalatory behaviour between the neighbours could produce, and suggested that memories of those events had not prevented what the ISPR characterised as fresh bellicose commentary from Indian commanders.

The ISPR set out Pakistan’s declared posture in unequivocal terms, saying the country had established a “new normal of response” that would be “swift, decisive and destructive” in the face of any unwarranted threats.

The military note said Pakistan would not “hold back” and asserted that the armed forces had both the “capability and resolve” to “take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.” The statement added that Pakistan intended to remove any assumption of geographic immunity, indicating an intention to be able to target areas beyond traditional frontline zones.

Addressing remarks reported to have called for “erasing Pakistan from the map,” the ISPR warned that such talk would be met by a reciprocal risk, saying that “the erasure will be mutual” if a situation arose.

The communiqué urged careful consideration of rhetoric coming from high office, arguing that the consequences of miscalculation would not be limited to limited tactical engagements but could risk broader destabilisation across the region.