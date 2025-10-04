'United we stand': CM Maryam urges unity to tackle national challenges

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that Pakistan can overcome its current challenges only through unity and collective effort.

Addressing participants – both local and international – at the National Security War Course in Lahore, she said such joint training programs help strengthen inter-country relations. She also lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their professionalism and celebrated the historic success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. She credited Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s strategic brilliance for the military’s significant achievements.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted Pakistan’s vital geographical importance and acknowledged the nation faces both internal and external challenges. She stressed that only through united action, sound policies, and dedicated hard work can these be resolved. “Good governance is the key to solving public issues, and providing top-quality services to citizens remains my top priority,” she added.

She reiterated her commitment to selfless and non-discriminatory service to the people, recalling the large-scale flood that recently struck Punjab. She detailed a massive rescue and relief operation that safely relocated 2.5 million people, ensured regular meal supplies, and provided top-tier healthcare in the affected areas. The Punjab cabinet and administration operated as a unified team during the crisis, she noted.

Maryam Nawaz further shared that various public welfare and development programs are underway across Punjab, including an initiative to transform rural areas into model villages. On the health front, she announced the nearing completion of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore and affirmed continued efforts to offer quality healthcare.

She concluded by emphasising Punjab's firm commitment to fighting smog and ensuring environmental sustainability through solid measures.