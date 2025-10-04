Lahore High Court to review 10-year jail term for PTI's Ejaz Chaudhry

Lahore High Court will hear former Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s appeal against a 10-year prison sentence in the Sherpao Bridge case on 7 October.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has fixed the hearing of former Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s appeal against a ten-year prison sentence.

The hearing will take place on 7 October before a two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi.

The appeal concerns the Sherpao Bridge arson case, in which the trial court convicted Chaudhry, sentencing him to ten years in prison. The former senator’s legal team argued that the trial court’s decision was contrary to established facts and lacked credible evidence.

Chaudhry’s lawyers contended that the police had filed charges on political grounds. Witnesses in the case reportedly did not observe the applicant participating in the violent protests. The defence emphasised that there is no concrete evidence linking Chaudhry to inciting the public or promoting violence.

The appeal asserts that the conviction does not align with the principles of justice and requests the Lahore High Court to overturn the trial court’s decision.