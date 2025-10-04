Cyclonic storm 'SHAKHTI' intensifies near Karachi

Cyclonic storm "SHAKHTI" intensifies into a severe cyclone, 390km south-southwest of Karachi. It will move west-southwest, then recurve east-northeast. Rough seas and winds expected till 5th October.

(Dunya News) – The cyclonic storm “SHAKHTI” over northeast Arabian Sea has moved westward during past 12 hours, further intensified into severe cyclonic storm over the same region and now lay centered at around Latitude 22.0N & Longitude 65.0E at about 390km south-southwest of Karachi.

It was stated by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an advisory issued on Saturday.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach northwest and adjoining central north Arabian Sea by 5th October then it will recurve and move east-northeastwards during subsequent 24hours and weaken gradually.

Under its influence, Wind-Thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity likely in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach, districts and at isolated places in Karachi Division today (Saturday).

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds 40-50 gusting 55Km/hour near Sindh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea till 5th October.

Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 gusting to 110Km/hour around the system center till evening of 4th October then further increase to 100-110 gusting to 125Km/hour for next 36 hours then gradually decrease becoming 70-80 gusting 90Km/h with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over central north & North Arabian Sea during next 36 hours. Thereafter very rough to high around the system center.

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the updates accordingly.

