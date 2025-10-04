Suspected mastermind Teefi Butt arrested in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case

Teefi Butt was identified in this high profile case as the chief planner and mastermind

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A major development has emerged in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case: the prime suspect, Khawaja Tarif Gulshan, aka Teefi Butt, has been arrested in Dubai.

Punjab Police carried out the operation with assistance from Interpol. Legal proceedings are underway to extradite Teefi Butt to Pakistan as soon as possible, and authorities expect to bring the main suspect to Lahore within the next few days.

Amir Balaj Tipu — a well known political and social figure in Lahore — was murdered some time ago in a brutal attack. Teefi Butt was identified in this high profile case as the chief planner and mastermind. After the murder he fled the country and went into hiding in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), prompting Punjab Police to obtain a Red Notice through Interpol for his arrest.

Police officials said Butt’s arrest is a significant development in the investigation. He will be brought to justice and those responsible for Ameer Balaj’s murder will be held accountable.