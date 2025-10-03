Corps Commander Peshawar holds interactive session with University of Peshawar students

Students paid tribute to Pakistan Army for its successes in defending the nation, restoring peace

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Corps Commander Peshawar on Friday paid a visit to the University of Peshawar, where he participated in an interactive session with students and faculty members.

During his visit, the Corps Commander delivered a comprehensive and impactful address on the security situation in the province. He also appreciated the academic and research contributions of the university.

Students and professors briefed the Corps Commander on the university’s ongoing academic projects and research initiatives. In response, the Corps Commander answered several questions posed by students, particularly focusing on national security and peace efforts.

Students welcomed the interactive session, stating that it helped clear misconceptions about the Pakistan Army and played a vital role in countering disinformation. They emphasized the importance of holding more such sessions in the future to dispel confusion related to security and extremism.

On this occasion, students also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its successes in defending the nation and restoring peace.

