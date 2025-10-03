Security forces kill seven Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan's Sherani

7 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in an IBO in Balochistan's Sherani district on October 1. Weapons and explosives were recovered, with ongoing operations to eliminate further threats.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have eliminated seven Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Sherani district of Balochistan.

The operation was conducted on 1 October 2025 on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, “Fitna al Khwarij,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” read ISPR statement.

