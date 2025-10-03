PM Shehbaz returns to Islamabad after wrapping up international tour

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Islamabad after international tour, addressing Kashmir and Palestine at the UN, meeting US President Trump, and signing a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned to Islamabad after a productive tour of foreign nations.

During his visit, he addressed key international platforms, including the United Nations General Assembly, where he raised the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Additionally, the prime minister held significant meetings with US President Donald Trump and leaders of various Islamic countries.

One of the highlights of his trip was a historic agreement signed with Saudi Arabia, which is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Upon his return, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly welcomed at the Nur Khan Air Base by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

It is also noteworthy that Prime Minister Sharif had traveled to London for a medical check-up, where he stayed for three days. During his time in the UK, he also held meetings with overseas Pakistani delegations.

