Justice Jahangiri challenges Sindh High Court ruling in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court judge Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging a decision made by the Sindh High Court.

In his petition, Justice Jahangiri requested the Supreme Court to annul the Sindh High Court’s ruling dated September 25. He argued that the High Court rejected his request to become a party in the case, making a unilateral decision without hearing the affected party — a move he claimed to be illegal. He also pointed out that the court overlooked the question of whether the case was even maintainable.

The petition names the Sindh Education Commission, University of Karachi, PEMRA, and others as respondents.

Also read: Karachi University revokes Justice Jahangiri's law degree

Justice Jahangiri further stated that he was not made a party to the proceedings in the Sindh High Court, nor was he given an opportunity to appoint legal representation before the decision was made. He emphasised that his academic degree issue could not be heard before a constitutional bench.

He also noted that, apart from currently serving as a judge, he has held various positions within the bar associations. The cancellation of his degree, he asserted, was driven by mala fide intent and is legally flawed.