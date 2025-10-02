UN Security Council fails again to stop bloodshed in Gaza: Ambassador Asim Iftikhar

He said that the Palestinians can no longer be denied their right to an independent state

(Web Desk) — Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, has said that the Security Council has once again failed to stop the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza.

Speaking during the UN General Assembly’s debate on the use of veto in relation to the Palestine issue, the ambassador stated that the “Palestinian people are the masters of their own destiny, and that destiny is freedom.”

He said that the Palestinians can no longer be denied their right to self-determination, nor can the establishment of peace be delayed any further.

He emphasized that Pakistan will always remain steadfast in its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Asim also welcomed recent consultations between US President Donald Trump and Arab and OIC leaders, noting that the ongoing devastation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been met with a regrettable silence from the international community. He criticised the Security Council for “its failure to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and to pass a resolution on humanitarian aid.”

Pakistan’s envoy called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and stressed the need to hold Israel accountable and to pursue a two-state solution to the Palestine conflict.