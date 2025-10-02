Hafiz Naeem calls Israeli attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'blatant terrorism'

Is this what the world calls humanity, democracy, and international law? the JUI leader asked

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, strongly condemned the Israeli military’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla heading towards Gaza, labeling it as “another blatant act of terrorism.”

In his statement, he said Gaza is facing famine, hunger and Israeli atrocities, adding that peaceful individuals from various parts of the world attempting to deliver aid to the besieged Palestinian population.

While highlighting the efforts of international groups trying to bring relief to Gaza, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the United States, which often portrays itself as a messenger of peace, for allowing Israel to block aid and prevent essential supplies from reaching the Gaza Strip.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader raised crucial questions about the world’s stance on human rights, democracy, and international law, questioning whether this is the true face of the values that are constantly claimed by global powers.

“Is this what the world calls humanity, democracy, and international law?” he asked.

