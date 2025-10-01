Toshakhana II case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear in jail court hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Toshakhana II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was heard inside Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

Special Central Judge Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, heard the case at the jail premises. Qausain Faisal appeared as the defence counsel for Imran Khan, while Special Public Prosecutor Umair Majid Malik represented the FIA.

During the hearing, the defense completed the cross-examination of the 19th prosecution witness. The court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow, with cross-examination of the 20th witness to continue.

So far, testimonies from all 20 prosecution witnesses have been recorded, with cross-examination completed for 19 of them. Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom during the proceedings.

In addition, Imran Khan’s three sisters, Bushra Bibi’s sister-in-law, daughter, son-in-law, Senator Ali Zafar, and PTI leader Mishal Yousafzai were also present during the hearing.