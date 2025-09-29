Court dismisses request for stay order against Imran in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan did not receive major relief from the Rawalpindi Bench of the High Court in the petition filed against the video link trial in the GHQ attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Waheed Khan heard the case. Imran Khan's lawyers, Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Malik, appeared before the court.

The court dismissed the request for a stay order against the proceedings of the GHQ attack case but admitted the petition for regular hearing, issuing notices to the Advocate General of Punjab and the Chief Secretary of Punjab.

Lawyer Salman Akram Raja argued that the video link trial was initiated to target a specific individual, to which the court responded, "Let the replies come in, then we’ll see. It is not possible to stop the trial — the video link law exists." The court has sought a reply from the Chief Secretary by October 6.

It is worth noting that, following a previous court objection, the notification regarding Imran Khan’s video link trial was challenged again on September 24.

