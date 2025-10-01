Four terrorists in women's clothing arrested during Khuzdar operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have captured four terrorists in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district after they attempted to flee disguised in women’s clothing.

The arrests came during an intelligence-based operation carried out on reports of the presence of members of the group known as Fitna al-Hindustan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the men were intercepted as they tried to escape and were immediately taken into custody.

The ISPR confirmed that arms and explosives were recovered from the Indian-backed militants at the site of the operation. Authorities stated that those arrested had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities across the area. The seizure of weapons underscored the group’s ongoing attempts to destabilise the region.

Military officials further announced that a sanitisation drive is underway in Khuzdar to eliminate remaining terrorist hideouts and ensure lasting security. The operation is part of a broader campaign to dismantle Indian-backed networks suspected of fuelling unrest in Balochistan.

The ISPR emphasised that with the steadfast support of the nation, all arrested militants would be brought before justice. Security forces reaffirmed their resolve to continue the mission until terrorism is fully eradicated from the province.