CM Maryam inaugurates cardiac centre in Murree

MURREE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday inaugurated the Nawaz Sharif Cardiac Centre at Samli Sanatorium Hospital in Murree.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that Murree is like a second home after Lahore and she has very emotional attachment with this area.

She said that there was no local facility for heart treatment in Murree and surrounding areas.

“When someone suffers a heart problem, the patient does not have much time. By the time patients reach Rawalpindi from Murree, they may already have lost their life. That is why I thought there should be a cardiac hospital here,” she said, noting that the cardiac centre started operations within a few months.

She added that the Samli Sanatorium Hospital has been upgraded for the first time since 1930, and that residents would no longer need to travel elsewhere for heart treatment. “We have not only made announcements; we have taken concrete steps,” she said.

The chief minister also announced a massive project to resolve Murree’s water problems.

She criticised the last PTI government for allegedly exploiting Murree’s forests — “cutting trees to build a concrete city” — and vowed corrective measures.

“A train service between Murree and Rawalpindi will be launched soon to facilitate travel, and that green buses will also be introduced to Murree in the near future,” Maryam Nawaz announced.