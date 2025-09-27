CM Maryam urges critics to contribute in flood relief measures

The chief minister urges everyone to join hands in serving the distressed humanity

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Punjab is actively working to address flood-related challenges and urged critics to also contribute by taking action.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of PDMA volunteers and the launch of a survey campaign to assess flood damages, Maryam Nawaz emphasised that those who serve humanity are among Allah’s closest friends.

She vowed that PDMA volunteers have taken an oath not to abandon flood-affected people and pledged to compensate every single loss they have suffered.

The chief minister urged everyone to join hands in serving the distressed humanity.

Highlighting the record rainfall in Punjab, she acknowledged the severe impact of floods on the province’s people and praised the commendable relief efforts by volunteers in the affected areas.

The CM added that areas near the rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab suffered extensive damage, with 25 cities severely affected by floods.

She lauded the tireless efforts of all provincial ministers and specifically commended Marriyum Aurangzeb for working 18 hours straight in flood-hit areas.

She described the disaster as unprecedented in the country’s history.

Maryam Nawaz also announced the reopening of the historic Baoli (stepwell) at Rohtas Fort to the public, calling it a rare heritage site now revitalised under the “Beautiful Punjab Vision.”

Addressing critics, she said, “Punjab is working, and those who criticise should also get something done.”

She added that it was ensured that aid reached cut-off areas via boats where land routes were blocked during floods.

Despite the floods, she said that development work continued uninterrupted, attributing this to the long-standing governance of PML-N in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz underscored that Punjab is the only province to have rescued 2.5 million people and provided flood victims with three meals daily, treating them as honored guests.