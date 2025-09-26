CM Maryam defends Punjab's case: Azma Bokhari

Says no one will be allowed to politicise Punjab and flood victims

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz strongly defended Punjab’s case before the entire nation yesterday.

The minsiter said that no one will be allowed to politicise Punjab and the flood victims. Those who cannot do anything practical for the flood victims should also refrain from unnecessary rhetoric.

She stated that the people of Punjab have given the Punjab CM a mandate, and Maryam knows how to safeguard Punjab. There are many other issues for politics, but political shops must not be run in the name of floods.

She further said that those who are working for the flood victims should be allowed to work. Maryam and her team always present their performance before the people, while opponents try to grab headlines by point-scoring over Mayam’s welfare efforts.

She added that those who have no performance of their own to show, look for faults in the good work of others. Maryam has set an example of merit, good governance, and transparency in Punjab.

