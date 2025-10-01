Anti-smog gun set to hit Lahore streets from Oct 2

EPA uses Chinese tech to develop smog-fighting device in just two months.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) spokesperson has revealed that, with the help of Chinese technology, an anti-smog gun has been developed within just two months.

According to the EPA, the anti-smog gun will be operational on the streets of Lahore starting from October 2.

The spokesperson added that the anti-smog gun will be deployed in high-pollution areas and is capable of holding up to 12,000 liters of water for smog suppression.