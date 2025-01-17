LHC seeks smog mitigation measures from departments

Court also ordered WASA to set timeline for installing water meters

Fri, 17 Jan 2025 23:44:45 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Environment Protection Department (EPD) and other relevant authorities to submit compliance reports on smog alleviation efforts by the next hearing.

Justice Shahid Karim stressed the need for strict actions to address environmental, air, and water pollution while appreciating the government’s initiatives to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The commission’s member reported that they were comparing their findings with the Urban Unit’s report on actions against industrial units contributing to pollution.

The LDA’s lawyer presented updates on traffic improvement measures, including a Rs 258 million project at Thokar Niaz Baig to enhance traffic flow. The court lauded these efforts.

A report on water conservation was also submitted to the court. The court expressed dissatisfaction with WASA’s inability to install water meters or regulate service stations. Justice Shahid Karim remarked that installing water meters is essential to curb wastage and directed WASA to submit a timeline. He also ordered to start the installation with commercial consumers.

Further, the Environmental Commission suggested holding WASA’s engineers accountable for water wastage. The court urged the LDA to prioritize pedestrian-friendly projects in its plans.

Addressing school transportation rules, the Commission proposed exemptions for small schools with fees under Rs2,000 or premises smaller than five marlas. However, concerns were raised about the potential misuse of these exemptions by the Education Department. Government lawyers proposed fines of Rs50,000 for schools violating bus-related regulations.

The LHC also stressed the importance of addressing parental complaints through school councils, as some parents fear repercussions for raising concerns.

The judge was informed about non-operational recycling systems at 16 service stations. Justice Karim remarked that billing water usage would encourage recycling compliance.

The court ordered WASA to set a timeline for installing water meters, starting with commercial entities, and adjourned the hearing to January 24.