Federal govt ramps up efforts to reconcile with disgruntled PPP leadership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has intensified efforts to reconcile with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and has initiated direct contact with the party leadership to resolve ongoing tensions.

According to sources, an important meeting between the government and PPP leaders is scheduled for today. A PPP delegation, including senior leaders Naveed Qamar, Ejaz Jakhrani, and others, will meet Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.



The meeting will focus on pending matters and the recent war of words that has strained relations between the coalition partners.

Sources reveal that the PPP delegation will convey its grievances and concerns to the deputy prime minister, particularly regarding anti-PPP statements made by the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other federal ministers. The party is expected to register a formal protest over what it sees as a lack of respect and coordination.

Additionally, PPP leaders will raise issues related to flood relief efforts, highlighting that their proposals concerning flood victims were ignored, which has caused deep dissatisfaction within the party ranks. They will also discuss challenges the party faces in Punjab and present their demands for effective support and cooperation.

The PPP maintains that their constructive suggestions on aiding flood-affected populations were sidelined by the government, further straining trust within the coalition.

