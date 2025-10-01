Met office forecasts reduced pre-winter rains for this year

PMD director also warned that snowfall could be lower this winter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a decrease in rainfall during the start of the winter season due to rapid changes in weather patterns.

PMD Director Abdul Aziz said this year's monsoon season saw 23% more rainfall than the average, impacting various regions across the country. He added that there are concerns about the upcoming pre-winter rainfall.

He noted that while the beginning of winter may see less precipitation, there is an expectation of increased rainfall toward the end of the season.

Aziz further warned that snowfall could be lower this winter, similar to the previous year. If snowfall remains scarce, it could lead to higher-than-usual rainfall in the next monsoon season. He explained that less snowfall could disrupt the typical water cycle, potentially increasing the intensity of future monsoons.

The department has attributed these shifting weather patterns to climate change, explaining that rapid changes in seasonal patterns are affecting both rainfall and snowfall systems across various regions of Pakistan.

