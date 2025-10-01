US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker condemns Quetta terrorist attack

Natalie Baker said that US stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta in which ten people were martyred on Tuesday.

Natalie Baker expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families. She said that the US stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and is committed to fully supporting Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability.

It is worth mentioning that ten people were martyred in a powerful explosion on Zarghoon Road in Quetta. However, the security forces promptly responded and sent six terrorists from the group Fitna-al-Hindustan to hell.

Security sources reported that, in addition to the suicide bomber, five other terrorists were killed. Two FC (Frontier Corps) personnel were injured in the attack. Sources said that the attackers were also dressed in FC uniforms.

