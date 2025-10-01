CM Gandapur accepts Aqib Khan and Faisal Tarakai's resignations

Chief Minister’s spokesperson said that both ministers were removed on instructions of PTI founder.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday accepted the resignations of Aqibullah Khan and Faisal Tarakai, Dunya News reported.

Chief Minister’s spokesperson Faraz Mughal in a statement said that the Ali Amin Gandapur had informed both ministers about their poor performance seven months ago. During the meeting with the PTI founder, a performance report of both ministers was presented.

Faraz Mughal further said that Aqibullah Khan and Faisal Tarakai were removed from their ministries on the instructions of the PTI founder.

The spokesperson also claimed that the Chief Minister became aware of Aleema Khan’s alleged collusion with the establishment, and that the establishment is facilitating Aleema Khan.

