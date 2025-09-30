Two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers resign amid cabinet shake-up

Education and Irrigation ministers step down following talks with CM and party leadership

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Two ministers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet have resigned from their posts.

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Similarly, Provincial Irrigation Minister Aqibullah has also sent his written resignation to the Chief Minister.

According to sources, CM Gandapur had been planning to remove both ministers.

Discussions regarding their performance reportedly took place during a recent meeting between CM Gandapur and the party’s founding chairman.