In-focus

Two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers resign amid cabinet shake-up

Two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers resign amid cabinet shake-up

Pakistan

Education and Irrigation ministers step down following talks with CM and party leadership

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Two ministers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet have resigned from their posts.

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Similarly, Provincial Irrigation Minister Aqibullah has also sent his written resignation to the Chief Minister.

According to sources, CM Gandapur had been planning to remove both ministers.

Discussions regarding their performance reportedly took place during a recent meeting between CM Gandapur and the party’s founding chairman.

 

Related Topics
Ali Amin Gandapur
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News