Seven Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khuzdar operation

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Security forces carried out a large-scale operation against the militant group, Fitna al-Hindustan, in the Zahri area of Khuzdar, resulting in the killing of seven terrorists and injuries to ten others.

The operation followed precise intelligence reports about the group’s presence and movements in the surrounding mountains, where they had been intimidating local residents.

According to security sources, actionable intelligence indicated that the network was expanding activities in the region. With the rise in militant incidents, forces initiated an operation supported by ground troops and helicopters.

During the operation, security personnel recovered ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IEDs), transmitters, US-manufactured automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and motorbikes from the dead militants. A large IED planted on the main bridge in Badokasht was also successfully defused, averting a major tragedy.

Officials confirmed that security forces remain committed to eliminating Fitna al-Hindustan, a group accused of conducting sabotage activities in Balochistan under foreign directives. The operation, they stated, will continue until the network is completely dismantled.