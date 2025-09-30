Pakistan Army successfully test-fires Fatah-4 cruise missile

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army has successfully conducted the training launch of the newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground Launched Cruise Missile, achieving a range of 750 kilometres.

The advanced weapon system, integrated with modern avionics and sophisticated navigational aids, demonstrated its precision strike capability during the test.

The military’s media wing said that the missile – equipped with terrain-hugging features – has been designed to evade enemy missile defence systems, thereby enhancing operational survivability. The system’s accuracy and long-range capability are expected to further strengthen the conventional missile arsenal of the Army Rocket Force Command, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A successful training launch of newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4, Ground Launched Cruise Missile was conducted today by Pakistan Army at a range of 750 Kilometers. Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable… pic.twitter.com/MsZBmhLMsS — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) September 30, 2025

According to official details, the Fatah-4 combines state-of-the-art navigation and guidance technology with high precision engagement ability. Its design allows low-altitude flight paths, making detection and interception more challenging for adversary systems. This capability, paired with its long reach, adds significant lethality to the Pakistan Army’s strike options.

The launch event was observed by the Chief of General Staff, senior officers from the Pakistan Armed Forces, as well as scientists and engineers involved in the programme.

Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers on the successful conduct of the Fatah-4’s training fire.