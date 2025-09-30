Punjab gears up for smog season with advanced monitoring systems, preventive measures

Orders have been issued to ensure water sprinkling and cleanliness

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Weather is beginning to change across Punjab, with nighttime temperatures dropping in several cities.

For the first time in Punjab's history, a modern system for advance smog alerts, analysis, and climate monitoring has released data indicating that the smog situation is currently under control. Thanks to this advanced weather forecasting system, early information regarding winter and smog conditions will now be available for the first time.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations to prevent, manage, and control smog have been completed with even greater effort than last year.

In this regard, the CM has assigned Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb the responsibility to oversee a grand provincial anti-smog operation. Continuous monitoring of air quality will also be ensured.

Unlike previous years, no significant smog has yet been reported from India due to the burning of rice crop residues. However, pollution caused by such burning in northern Indian Punjab is ongoing. With changing wind directions, this pollution is expected to reach Pakistan next month.

Under the CM’s directives, all relevant ministries and departments are strictly enforcing last year’s SOPs.

Air quality indices recorded: Lahore at 152, Kasur 144, Sialkot 154, Gujranwala 160, Faisalabad 156, Multan 139, Bahawalpur 115, Rawalpindi 114, and Murree at 48. Due to low air pressure, the weather remains dry, contributing to reduced pollution levels.

Daytime temperatures have been recorded between 35–36°C and nighttime between 25–26°C, with wind flow continuing from the north to the east. On September 30, wind speed ranged between 2 to 6 miles per hour.

The Environmental Protection Agency and district administrations have mobilized to oversee smog prevention efforts in cities across Punjab.

Strict actions will be taken against the burning of crop residues, plastic, and sources of smoke and pollution. A ban has been imposed on burning garbage in open areas, with directives to cover construction debris and ensure the use of lidded trash bins.

"Suthra Punjab" teams have been activated across the province.



Orders have been issued to ensure water sprinkling and cleanliness, and police and other agencies have been directed to assist in the anti-smog operation.

Last year, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, record-breaking steps were taken to green Punjab and make it pollution-free.

Modern forecasting systems and techniques have been implemented, including the deployment of advanced technology, modern agricultural machinery, and the formation of an anti-pollution force, putting Punjab in a leadership role in the environmental sector.

For the first time, 43 air quality monitoring devices and stations equipped with modern technology have been installed across Punjab.