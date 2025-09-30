Major reshuffle expected in KP cabinet

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A major reshuffle is expected in the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to party sources, important decisions regarding cabinet changes were made during a recent meeting between Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

Sources say that a series of key meetings continued late into the night, during which detailed consultations took place regarding the possible reshuffle and the inclusion of new ministers. It is expected that 2 to 3 new members will be added to the provincial cabinet, while the portfolios of some existing ministers may also be changed.

Party sources further revealed that the CM presented complaints about two cabinet members to the PTI founder.

Additionally, sources stated that following the possible changes in the cabinet, administrative reshuffling is also expected. Some secretaries may be removed from their current posts.

Reliable sources claim that the aim of these changes is to improve the performance of the provincial government and enhance administrative affairs.

